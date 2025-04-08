Supreme Court Rebukes Governors' Overreach

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday issued a strong rebuke to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for reserving several bills for presidential consideration, a move it declared unconstitutional. This decision was heralded by Kerala ministers as a significant blow to the central government's alleged misuse of gubernatorial positions.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ruled unanimously that the Governor's actions to delay 10 bills were illegal and arbitrary, effectively upholding the constitutional process. P Rajeev, Kerala's Industries and Law Minister, welcomed the verdict, asserting that it maintained the country's democratic framework. He pointed to similarities with a case Kerala filed against its former governor, emphasizing the widespread implications of the ruling.

The court's decision reinforces the governors' role as supportive figures in the democratic process rather than obstructive tools of the central government. Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan stressed that under the Constitution, governors must respect the decision-making processes of democratically elected state bodies. The bench underscored that governors should not impede legislative progress, aligning with Article 200's direction to act in accordance with ministerial counsel.

(With inputs from agencies.)