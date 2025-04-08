Left Menu

Kremlin Cites Trust Issues in Nuclear Treaty Talks with the U.S.

The Kremlin notes difficulty in initiating new nuclear arms reduction talks with the U.S. due to a lack of mutual trust. The current treaty, New START, expires in 2026, limiting strategic warheads and missile deployment. Dmitry Peskov highlights these trust barriers as negotiation hurdles.

  • Russia

The Kremlin expressed skepticism over renewing nuclear arms reduction negotiations with the United States due to lingering mistrust. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as New START, expiring in February 2026, regulates the number of strategic nuclear warheads each nation can deploy, along with their methods of delivery.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov raised these concerns in response to inquiries regarding the treaty's replacement. He highlighted that trust between Moscow and Washington has not been fully restored, making negotiations challenging.

This strained relationship raises questions about future commitments to arms control initiatives as both countries navigate complex diplomatic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

