Kremlin Cites Trust Issues in Nuclear Treaty Talks with the U.S.

The Kremlin expressed skepticism over renewing nuclear arms reduction negotiations with the United States due to lingering mistrust. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, known as New START, expiring in February 2026, regulates the number of strategic nuclear warheads each nation can deploy, along with their methods of delivery.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov raised these concerns in response to inquiries regarding the treaty's replacement. He highlighted that trust between Moscow and Washington has not been fully restored, making negotiations challenging.

This strained relationship raises questions about future commitments to arms control initiatives as both countries navigate complex diplomatic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)