Tragic Drowning Incident in Mysuru Canal

Three children from a family, including a girl who recently wrote her SSLC exam, drowned in the Mysuru Visvesvaraya canal. The incident took place on Monday evening when the children went to play near the canal. It's believed that one child fell in accidentally, leading to the others drowning in a rescue attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Mysuru as three children from one family drowned in the Visvesvaraya canal, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred Monday evening, involved the children reportedly going to the canal to play, with tragic consequences.

Sources suggest that the accident began when one child accidentally plunged into the canal, followed by the others who tried to save their sibling, resulting in their drowning. The family mentioned that the girl had recently completed her SSLC exam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

