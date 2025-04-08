President Murmu Receives Lisbon’s City Key of Honour; Strengthening India-Portugal Ties

On April 7, 2025, Indian President Smt. Droupadi Murmu was conferred with the prestigious ‘City Key of Honour’ of Lisbon at a ceremony held at the City Hall in Lisbon, Portugal. The key was presented to the President by the Mayor of Lisbon, marking a significant milestone in the growing diplomatic relations between India and Portugal.

In her address, President Murmu expressed her deep gratitude to the Mayor and the citizens of Lisbon for the warm gesture, acknowledging the city’s rich history, cultural diversity, and open-mindedness. She highlighted Lisbon’s unique role as a global city that is not only a beacon of tolerance and respect for diversity but also a leader in technological advancements, innovation, and digital transformation.

“Lisbon is known for its welcoming nature, its vibrant culture, and its ability to adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing world. I am happy to note that the city stands at the forefront of the digital revolution, and I believe that this is an area where India and Portugal can work together to further enhance our partnership,” President Murmu said.

Later in the evening, President Murmu attended a grand banquet hosted in her honor by the President of the Republic of Portugal, H.E. Mr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, at the Palacio da Ajuda. During the event, the President emphasized the deep cultural connections that have historically united India and Portugal. She remarked on the centuries-old bond between the two nations, reflected in shared architectural marvels, historical landmarks, languages, and culinary traditions.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of India-Portugal bilateral relations, and we are proud of the steady progress we have made in strengthening our partnership. Our ties, which span from history to modern innovation, are the foundation of a dynamic and evolving collaboration,” the President stated, highlighting the synergy between the two countries.

She further lauded the steady growth in cooperation between India and Portugal across multiple sectors, including science and technology, defense, information technology, start-ups, research, education, and cultural exchange. The President also spoke of India's ambitions as a knowledge-driven economy, leveraging its strengths in areas such as digital public infrastructure, ICT, and innovation to build a sustainable and inclusive future.

Asserting that Portugal is a valuable partner in India’s development trajectory, President Murmu said, “India views Portugal as an important partner in our efforts to create a development model that benefits all. Our shared vision for the future will ensure that our collaboration continues to yield mutually beneficial outcomes.”

The President also acknowledged Portugal’s significant role in promoting India’s relations with the European Union. She reflected on Portugal’s leadership during its EU Presidency, noting that it was under Portugal’s tenure that the first India-EU Summit was held in 2000. Furthermore, she highlighted the historic “India-EU Plus 27” Leadership Summit, which took place in Portugal in May 2021, marking another milestone in the deepening ties between India and the European Union.

Concluding her remarks, President Murmu expressed her optimism about the future of India-Portugal relations. She confidently stated, “The relationship between our two countries will only grow stronger and broader in the years to come, not just for our peoples but for the entire world. Our collaboration will continue to make significant contributions to global peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.”

The ceremony and banquet were attended by several dignitaries, including Portuguese government officials and members of the diplomatic community. The warm exchanges underscored the long-standing friendship between India and Portugal, which has continued to thrive over the decades through shared values, historical ties, and a forward-looking vision for mutual growth.

As both nations celebrate their 50-year partnership, the event served as a testament to the enduring bond between India and Portugal and their commitment to furthering cooperation in diverse fields in the years ahead.