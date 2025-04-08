Left Menu

Tragic Love Affair Turns Deadly in Delhi's Gokalpuri

A 19-year-old, Himanshu, was fatally stabbed in northeast Delhi by two brothers over a romantic relationship with their sister. The police have arrested the accused brothers, while a third accomplice is being sought. The incident has caused local unrest, demanding justice for the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:04 IST
Tragic Love Affair Turns Deadly in Delhi's Gokalpuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, identified as Himanshu, was brutally stabbed to death in the Gokalpuri area of northeast Delhi on Monday night. The attack was allegedly carried out by two brothers, Shahrukh and Sahil Khan, over a personal feud involving their sister, according to police reports.

Law enforcement swiftly arrested the two siblings while the search for a third accomplice is ongoing. It is reported that Himanshu was involved in a romantic relationship with the brothers' sister, which likely prompted the violent confrontation.

Following the tragic incident, the victim's family held protests demanding justice, urging authorities to act decisively. Heavy police presence has been deployed to prevent any escalation, as tensions remain high in the neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025