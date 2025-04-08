Tragic Love Affair Turns Deadly in Delhi's Gokalpuri

A young man, identified as Himanshu, was brutally stabbed to death in the Gokalpuri area of northeast Delhi on Monday night. The attack was allegedly carried out by two brothers, Shahrukh and Sahil Khan, over a personal feud involving their sister, according to police reports.

Law enforcement swiftly arrested the two siblings while the search for a third accomplice is ongoing. It is reported that Himanshu was involved in a romantic relationship with the brothers' sister, which likely prompted the violent confrontation.

Following the tragic incident, the victim's family held protests demanding justice, urging authorities to act decisively. Heavy police presence has been deployed to prevent any escalation, as tensions remain high in the neighborhood.

(With inputs from agencies.)