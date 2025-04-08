EU Stands Firm Against Bosnia's Territorial Threats
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas declared that threats to Bosnia and Herzegovina's territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptable. During her visit to Sarajevo, she emphasized the EU's commitment to prevent any attempts by the Bosnian Serb leadership to disrupt the country's constitutional order.
The European Union's stern stance was articulated by its foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, on Tuesday. Kallas emphasized that threats to Bosnia and Herzegovina's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and constitutional order will not be tolerated.
Speaking in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kallas condemned separatist moves led by the Bosnian Serb leadership. She highlighted the EU's refusal to accept any attempts to destabilize the nation.
The statement comes amidst increasing concerns over potential disruptions to the country's unity, as the EU continues to closely monitor the political situation in the region.
