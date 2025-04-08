Left Menu

No Exemptions in Sight: U.S. Tariffs Stand Firm

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced that no exemptions to President Trump's global tariffs are expected soon. Speaking to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, he emphasized that exemptions could hinder trade reciprocity. A specific timeline for trade negotiations has not been set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:36 IST
United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer made it clear that no exemptions to President Donald Trump's global tariffs are anticipated in the near future. During his remarks to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, Greer stated that the president's stance on avoiding exemptions remains firm.

He stressed that introducing exemptions could compromise the objective of achieving trade reciprocity, referring to such exemptions as a potential 'Swiss cheese' effect in the process.

Furthermore, Greer pointed out that there is currently no specific timeline in place for the initiation of trade negotiations, as the administration continues to enforce the tariff measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

