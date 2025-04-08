No Exemptions in Sight: U.S. Tariffs Stand Firm

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer made it clear that no exemptions to President Donald Trump's global tariffs are anticipated in the near future. During his remarks to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, Greer stated that the president's stance on avoiding exemptions remains firm.

He stressed that introducing exemptions could compromise the objective of achieving trade reciprocity, referring to such exemptions as a potential 'Swiss cheese' effect in the process.

Furthermore, Greer pointed out that there is currently no specific timeline in place for the initiation of trade negotiations, as the administration continues to enforce the tariff measures.

