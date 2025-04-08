Left Menu

Godhra Train Burning Case: Minors Convicted Decades Later

The Juvenile Justice Board in Gujarat's Panchmahal district has sentenced three individuals, minors at the time, to a remand home for their role in the 2002 Godhra train burning. The infamous event led to tragic communal riots. The Board suspended the sentence for 30 days, giving the convicts a chance to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Godhra | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:36 IST
Godhra Train Burning Case: Minors Convicted Decades Later
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Juvenile Justice Board in Gujarat's Panchmahal district has sentenced three individuals to a remand home for their involvement in the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. These individuals, minors at the time of the incident, have been ordered to serve three years.

The Board, chaired by KS Modi in Godhra, also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict. The convicts will have the opportunity to appeal, as the sentence has been suspended for 30 days, according to their lawyer Salman Charkha.

The Godhra train burning was a catalyst for devastating communal riots that claimed over 1,000 lives across Gujarat. Initial convictions in 2011 saw 31 found guilty, with some facing life imprisonment. The case continues to evolve as various appeals are pending in higher courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

