U.S. Citizens Transferred After Congo Conviction Overturned

Three U.S. citizens, previously sentenced to death for their involvement in a failed coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been moved to U.S. custody. This follows a recent decision by Kinshasa authorities to commute their sentences, a State Department spokesperson revealed on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Tammy Bruce condemned the armed attacks executed on May 19 of last year, underlining Washington's support for the DRC in ensuring accountability for those responsible. She further highlighted the importance of justice.

Bruce emphasized the U.S. stance on advocating for fair, compassionate, and humane treatment alongside due legal process for its citizens. The transition of their custody marks a significant development in this international legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)