FCC Greenlights Paramount Skydance Foreign Investment with Conditions

The Federal Communications Commission has approved Paramount Skydance's request for foreign investments supporting its acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, despite concerns from senators. Conditions were imposed to limit foreign investors' influence over Paramount's content and management, restricting them from having voting stock or access to non-public U.S. data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 02:53 IST
FCC Greenlights Paramount Skydance Foreign Investment with Conditions
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On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted approval to Paramount Skydance for foreign investments linked to its acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. This decision follows raised concerns from a group of senators over potential risks associated with foreign involvement.

In a decision by the FCC's media bureau, specific limitations were set on foreign investments. It was stipulated that these investors would not hold any voting stock or influence Paramount’s content and management decisions.

The Commission also ensured that foreign investors would have no influence, direction, or control over Paramount's operations, nor access to confidential U.S. citizen data, thereby addressing national security and privacy concerns.

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