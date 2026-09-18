FCC Greenlights Paramount Skydance Foreign Investment with Conditions

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted approval to Paramount Skydance for foreign investments linked to its acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. This decision follows raised concerns from a group of senators over potential risks associated with foreign involvement.

In a decision by the FCC's media bureau, specific limitations were set on foreign investments. It was stipulated that these investors would not hold any voting stock or influence Paramount’s content and management decisions.

The Commission also ensured that foreign investors would have no influence, direction, or control over Paramount's operations, nor access to confidential U.S. citizen data, thereby addressing national security and privacy concerns.