Federal Judge Lifts White House Restrictions on AP

In a significant judicial decision, a U.S. judge mandated the lifting of access restrictions placed on the Associated Press by the White House under President Donald Trump. The ruling comes in response to the news agency's persistent usage of 'Gulf of Mexico' in its reporting.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, appointed by Trump, has ruled in favor of the AP. His order ensures that AP journalists can access critical areas such as the Oval Office, Air Force One, and White House events, even as the AP's lawsuit challenging the restrictions progresses.

The ruling is being widely interpreted as an endorsement of press freedom, underscoring the judicial system's role in upholding the media's rights amidst political disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)