Justice Sanjeev Kumar Steps In as Interim Chief Justice
Justice Sanjeev Kumar has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. This appointment follows the retirement of Justice Tashi Rabstan. The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Arun Palli for the regular chief justice position.
Justice Sanjeev Kumar has taken on the role of acting chief justice for the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. This follows the retirement of the previous chief justice, Tashi Rabstan, who stepped down upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 62, as confirmed by the Law Ministry.
A notification from the ministry indicated that the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Arun Palli, currently serving at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, for the permanent chief justice position in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Such interim appointments, like Kumar's, are standard procedure during the transition between the retirement of an incumbent chief justice and the appointment of a permanent successor.
