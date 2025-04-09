Supreme Court Pushes for Electric Vehicles to Combat Pollution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday mandated the government to submit a plan by April 30 to incorporate electric vehicles (EVs) within its departments to help reduce pollution levels.

Presiding over the case, Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan instructed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to present a detailed proposal by the end of April.

The court further instructed the government to expedite a study on remote-sensing technology for monitoring vehicular emissions, imposing a three-month deadline in an ongoing effort to address the air pollution crisis plaguing Delhi.

