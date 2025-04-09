Supreme Court Pushes for Electric Vehicles to Combat Pollution
The Supreme Court has directed the government to propose by April 30 a plan for introducing electric vehicles in public sectors to combat pollution. The court also urged the use of remote sensing technology for monitoring emissions, emphasizing its critical role in reducing vehicular pollution in Delhi.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday mandated the government to submit a plan by April 30 to incorporate electric vehicles (EVs) within its departments to help reduce pollution levels.
Presiding over the case, Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan instructed Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to present a detailed proposal by the end of April.
The court further instructed the government to expedite a study on remote-sensing technology for monitoring vehicular emissions, imposing a three-month deadline in an ongoing effort to address the air pollution crisis plaguing Delhi.
