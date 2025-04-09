Left Menu

Fugitive Fake Doctor Arrested After Nine Years on the Run

A woman posing as a doctor, on the run for nine years after a surgical mishap led to a patient's death, has been arrested. The 48-year-old had forged a BAMS degree and operated a clinic illegally. After being declared a proclaimed offender in 2016, she was finally caught in Greater Kailash-II.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist, police have apprehended a woman who had been masquerading as a doctor, accused of causing a patient's death following a failed surgery. After evading authorities for over nine years, the suspect was captured in Greater Kailash-II, where she had been working as a caretaker.

According to law enforcement, the woman, aged 48 and a resident of Sangam Vihar, obtained a fake Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree from Bihar. She opened an unlicensed clinic in Vikas Nagar, Ranhola, in 2008, posing as a qualified gynaecologist.

The case took a tragic turn in 2009 when a patient, admitted under her supervision, died after a botched procedure. Subsequent investigations revealed her fraudulent credentials, leading to her arrest and eventual release on bail. She was declared a fugitive in 2016 after failing to appear in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

