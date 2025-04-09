Global Trade Tensions Rise as US and China Clash Over Tariffs
China has voiced strong opposition to the United States' imposition of reciprocal tariffs on its goods, warning that it aggravates global trade instability. China's stance was presented at a WTO meeting, asserting that such tariffs breach trade rules and could ultimately harm the US economy.
Amid escalating global trade tensions, China has openly criticized the United States' decision to impose reciprocal tariffs, describing it as a move that threatens to destabilize the international trade landscape. A statement issued by China's WTO mission on Wednesday highlighted their 'grave concern' over this development.
In a bold trade maneuver initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, reciprocal tariffs, including a significant 104% duty on Chinese goods, took effect on the same day. This action has prompted the European Union to consider retaliatory measures, signaling an intensification of the trade conflict.
China, addressing a meeting of the World Trade Organization on trade in goods, argued that these tariffs violate WTO rules and undermine the multilateral trading system. The Chinese delegation cautioned that reciprocal tariffs are not a remedy for trade imbalances and could ultimately harm the U.S. economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Industry in Uproar: Paul Weiss' Deal with Trump Sparks Controversy
Courtroom Clash: Venezuelan Migrants vs. Trump's Deportation Orders
Defamation in the Headlines: Trump's Campaign Co-Manager Sues the Daily Beast
Art of Diplomacy: Putin's Portrait Gift to Trump
Shock Disclosure: Trump Officials' Signal Blunder and Its Fallout