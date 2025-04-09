Left Menu

Mumbai 26/11: The Imminent Extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian, is facing extradition from the US to India for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Accused of aiding terrorist conspiracies alongside childhood friend David Headley, Rana's upcoming trial could uncover further details linking him to the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:30 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistan-born Canadian national, is at the center of an extradition process from the United States to India. He is implicated in the notorious 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 dead, including six Americans.

Rana, a close associate of David Headley, one of the chief conspirators of the attacks, is accused of aiding in the planning and execution of the carnage. His business ventures in the U.S. and ties to militant groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami have put him in the crosshairs of Indian authorities.

The extradition, now approved by the U.S. legal system, is expected to provide Indian investigators with critical insights into the terror conspiracy, potentially revealing Pakistani state actor involvement. Rana's trial could be pivotal in finding justice for the victims of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

