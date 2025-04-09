Left Menu

Amit Shah to Spearhead State-Level Cooperative Conference

Union Minister Amit Shah is set to participate in a state-level cooperative conference at Ravindra Bhawan. He will also assess the operations of the state cooperative department. The event's preparations were overseen by Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang, with additional instructions provided for organizing an exhibition on departmental innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:30 IST
Amit Shah to Spearhead State-Level Cooperative Conference
Union Minister Amit Shah will join a state-level cooperative conference at the Ravindra Bhawan this Sunday, according to an official announcement.

In his capacity as the Minister of Cooperation, Shah will review the operations of the state cooperative department. The preparations for the conference were inspected by Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang, who visited the venue and provided directives to senior officials. Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and other departmental figures attended the inspection.

It was suggested by Sarang to organize an exhibition showcasing departmental innovations at the conference venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

