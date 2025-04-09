Amit Shah to Spearhead State-Level Cooperative Conference

Union Minister Amit Shah will join a state-level cooperative conference at the Ravindra Bhawan this Sunday, according to an official announcement.

In his capacity as the Minister of Cooperation, Shah will review the operations of the state cooperative department. The preparations for the conference were inspected by Madhya Pradesh Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang, who visited the venue and provided directives to senior officials. Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Barnwal and other departmental figures attended the inspection.

It was suggested by Sarang to organize an exhibition showcasing departmental innovations at the conference venue.

