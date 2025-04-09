Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Summons Romanian Envoy

Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned Liliana Burda, the Romanian embassy's charge d'affaires in Moscow. The ministry's announcement did not include any additional clarification regarding the summons.

This move is part of escalating tensions and diplomatic engagements involving Russia and Romania. The reasons for this specific summons remain undisclosed.

Observers are closely monitoring this situation as it unfolds, seeking insights into the possible implications for international relations in the region.

