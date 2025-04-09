Taking a Stand: Omar Abdullah's Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for public cooperation to combat terrorism and affirmed efforts towards restoring the Union Territory's statehood. He reflected on the previous government's zero-tolerance policy and stressed the importance of involving people and elected representatives in the anti-terrorism mission.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated the necessity for public cooperation in combating terrorism, citing that no government has ever tolerated such violence.
Addressing a press conference after a budget session, Abdullah underscored his previous government's zero-tolerance approach and highlighted the territory's significantly reduced militancy in 2014.
On the topic of restoring statehood, he expressed hope for imminent progress, deeming it a rightful promise from the central government.
