Left Menu

Taking a Stand: Omar Abdullah's Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for public cooperation to combat terrorism and affirmed efforts towards restoring the Union Territory's statehood. He reflected on the previous government's zero-tolerance policy and stressed the importance of involving people and elected representatives in the anti-terrorism mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:58 IST
Taking a Stand: Omar Abdullah's Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated the necessity for public cooperation in combating terrorism, citing that no government has ever tolerated such violence.

Addressing a press conference after a budget session, Abdullah underscored his previous government's zero-tolerance approach and highlighted the territory's significantly reduced militancy in 2014.

On the topic of restoring statehood, he expressed hope for imminent progress, deeming it a rightful promise from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025