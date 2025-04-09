Taking a Stand: Omar Abdullah's Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated the necessity for public cooperation in combating terrorism, citing that no government has ever tolerated such violence.

Addressing a press conference after a budget session, Abdullah underscored his previous government's zero-tolerance approach and highlighted the territory's significantly reduced militancy in 2014.

On the topic of restoring statehood, he expressed hope for imminent progress, deeming it a rightful promise from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)