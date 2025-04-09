Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Elderly Couple in Delhi

An elderly couple, Somdutt and Rampyari, were fatally struck by a car in Swaroop Nagar, Delhi. The driver, Prince Giri, attempted to save them by rushing them to a hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:33 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Elderly Couple in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple tragically lost their lives after being struck by a car in the outer north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police reported on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Prince Giri, acted swiftly, transporting the victims, Somdutt (66) and his wife Rampyari (65), to a nearby hospital. Despite his efforts, the couple, unfortunately, did not survive the incident, with Rampyari declared dead upon arrival and Somdutt succumbing during treatment.

The horrific accident occurred on April 7, with a police call received at 8.36 am. With no eyewitnesses available, the authorities have registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The involved car is in police custody, and a notice was sent to its registered owner for an investigation. Police indicate that the accused driver is expected to be apprehended swiftly, as the case moves to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Cell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025