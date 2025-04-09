Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Elderly Couple in Delhi

An elderly couple tragically lost their lives after being struck by a car in the outer north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police reported on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Prince Giri, acted swiftly, transporting the victims, Somdutt (66) and his wife Rampyari (65), to a nearby hospital. Despite his efforts, the couple, unfortunately, did not survive the incident, with Rampyari declared dead upon arrival and Somdutt succumbing during treatment.

The horrific accident occurred on April 7, with a police call received at 8.36 am. With no eyewitnesses available, the authorities have registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The involved car is in police custody, and a notice was sent to its registered owner for an investigation. Police indicate that the accused driver is expected to be apprehended swiftly, as the case moves to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Cell.

