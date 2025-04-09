Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Renewed Legal Push Against NEET

Tamil Nadu's legislature party leaders, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, have unanimously decided to pursue all necessary legal actions to obtain an exemption from the NEET exam. This includes challenging the exam in the Supreme Court after the President declined to approve a state assembly bill.

Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, Tamil Nadu's legislative leaders, under the stewardship of Chief Minister M K Stalin, have resolved to undertake all required legal measures to secure exemption from the NEET examination for the state. This decision was unanimously taken during a meeting held on Wednesday, with leaders emphasizing the need to challenge the issue at the Supreme Court level once again.

A resolution, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, emphasized the importance of maintaining the legal battle after the President declined to approve the state assembly's bill seeking exemption from NEET for medical admissions. The leaders are unanimous in their determination to continue this fight.

The resolution underscores a broad consensus to engage legal experts and prepare for possible fresh legal challenges at the Supreme Court, especially against the central government's refusal to approve the Tamil Nadu (anti-NEET) Bill. The meeting detailed a strategy to both initiate new litigation and advance existing cases filed in 2023 aiming at opposing NEET.

(With inputs from agencies.)

