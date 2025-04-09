Tamil Nadu's Renewed Legal Push Against NEET
In a significant move, Tamil Nadu's legislative leaders, under the stewardship of Chief Minister M K Stalin, have resolved to undertake all required legal measures to secure exemption from the NEET examination for the state. This decision was unanimously taken during a meeting held on Wednesday, with leaders emphasizing the need to challenge the issue at the Supreme Court level once again.
A resolution, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, emphasized the importance of maintaining the legal battle after the President declined to approve the state assembly's bill seeking exemption from NEET for medical admissions. The leaders are unanimous in their determination to continue this fight.
The resolution underscores a broad consensus to engage legal experts and prepare for possible fresh legal challenges at the Supreme Court, especially against the central government's refusal to approve the Tamil Nadu (anti-NEET) Bill. The meeting detailed a strategy to both initiate new litigation and advance existing cases filed in 2023 aiming at opposing NEET.
