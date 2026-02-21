Tamil's Unique Linguistic Power Unveiled by Udhayanidhi Stalin

At a significant cultural gathering, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin proclaimed the autonomy and enduring strength of the Tamil language. Speaking at the Victoria Public Hall, he dismissed doubts regarding Tamil Nadu's rejection of Hindi, asserting Tamil's inherent independence.

The event marked the unveiling of the fourth volume of the 'Tamil-Indo-European Root Words Comparative Dictionary,' part of a larger scholarly project. Udhayanidhi highlighted Tamil's historical defiance against linguistic imposition, referencing significant moments like the cancellation of mandatory Hindi in 1940.

This research undertaking, in collaboration with Oxford University Press, delves deep into linguistic connections. The gathering witnessed participation from state officials and international scholars, underscoring the global interest in Tamil's rich linguistic heritage.