Tamil's Unique Linguistic Power Unveiled by Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized Tamil language's ability to thrive independently. At the launch of a volume from a comparative dictionary series, he highlighted Tamil's historical resilience and its unyielding linguistic policy. The project, led by K Arasendran, aims to explore Tamil's connection with Indo-European languages.
- Country:
- India
At a significant cultural gathering, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin proclaimed the autonomy and enduring strength of the Tamil language. Speaking at the Victoria Public Hall, he dismissed doubts regarding Tamil Nadu's rejection of Hindi, asserting Tamil's inherent independence.
The event marked the unveiling of the fourth volume of the 'Tamil-Indo-European Root Words Comparative Dictionary,' part of a larger scholarly project. Udhayanidhi highlighted Tamil's historical defiance against linguistic imposition, referencing significant moments like the cancellation of mandatory Hindi in 1940.
This research undertaking, in collaboration with Oxford University Press, delves deep into linguistic connections. The gathering witnessed participation from state officials and international scholars, underscoring the global interest in Tamil's rich linguistic heritage.
ALSO READ
Vaiko Unveils Potential Alliance Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics
Kamal Haasan Stresses Alliance Unity Amid Tamil Nadu Poll Preparations
LandLens: Revolutionizing Property Verification in Tamil Nadu
Empowering Future Leaders: Tamil Nadu's Laptop Initiative for Students
AIADMK-BJP Alliance Predicted to Secure Third Place in Tamil Nadu Polls