Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations
The Himachal Government Teacher Union has requested that qualified and experienced state board teachers be exempt from proficiency exams for CBSE school postings. They call for continued choice in inter-board transfers and urge several reforms as the state transitions 140 government schools to CBSE affiliation.
The Himachal Government Teacher Union has advocated for waiving examination requirements for seasoned state board teachers transitioning to CBSE schools. In a press address, union president Virender Chauhan highlighted a lack of interest among teachers in such assessments, urging continued freedom in inter-board transfers.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh's announcement of affiliating 140 government schools with CBSE from the upcoming academic session prompted these remarks. Ninety-nine schools have already secured affiliation, and the remaining are in process. The state's current educational institutions operate under the Himachal Board of School Education.
Teachers support the CBSE initiative but stress the need for results-based performance evaluations and filling existing teacher vacancies. Chauhan also suggested enhancing separate boys' and girls' institutions and ensuring promotional pathways remain unaffected. He firmly opposed increased fees and any privatization efforts within the education department.
