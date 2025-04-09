Gagauzia's Pro-Russian Leader Under House Arrest Amid Moldova-Russia Tensions

The pro-Russian leader of Moldova's Gagauz minority, Eugenia Gutul, has been moved to house arrest for 30 days, according to Newsmaker, a Moldovan media outlet. Gutul had been detained since March 25 over allegations of electoral fraud, which she denies.

Gagauzia, home to 140,000 ethnic Turks in southern Moldova, has long favored Russian ties and maintains a strained relationship with Moldova's central government. These tensions have persisted since Moldova gained independence in 1991.

President Maia Sandu leads Moldova's push towards European Union membership by 2030, adopting a strong anti-Russian position since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

