Court Clears Path for Mass Reinstatement of Federal Workers

A U.S. appeals court has paved the way for 18 federal agencies to dismiss thousands of employees who were initially fired amid President Donald Trump's federal workforce reduction but later reinstated. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, determined that a lower-court judge likely lacked the authority to reinstate these probationary employees.

The 2-1 decision affects individuals living or working in Washington, D.C., and 19 states involved in a lawsuit over the mass dismissals. The White House, Department of Justice, and Maryland Attorney General's office have not responded to inquiries following the decision, which follows legal challenges related to the Trump administration's sweeping changes.

The federal agencies had complied with the judge's original order by offering reinstatement to nearly all affected employees. The judge stated that placing employees on temporary paid leave was in line with the reinstatement mandate. The issue is part of broader efforts by Trump and figures like Elon Musk to reduce federal employment levels, spurring multiple legal contentions.

