Cable Giant Faces Defamation Verdict Over Election Claims

Newsmax Media has been found guilty of defaming Dominion Voting Systems by falsely accusing them of rigging the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Dominion is pursuing $1.6 billion in damages, with the amount to be decided by a jury trial set for April 28 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Wilmington | Updated: 10-04-2025 01:39 IST
A Delaware judge has ruled against Newsmax Media, finding the cable broadcaster defamed Dominion Voting Systems with unsubstantiated claims of election rigging. The allegations, tied to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, have placed the voting machine company at the center of a high-profile defamation case.

Dominion is now seeking $1.6 billion in damages for the reputational harm caused by Newsmax's reports. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced that a jury will determine the final amount in a trial scheduled to begin on April 28 in Wilmington.

This legal battle marks a significant moment in ongoing discussions around media accountability, election integrity, and the spread of misinformation. The outcome could have profound implications for both the involved parties and the broader media landscape.

