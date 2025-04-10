ASEAN Advocates for U.S. Dialogue on Trade Tariffs
ASEAN economic ministers urge the U.S. for trade dialogue, avoiding retaliatory measures against recent tariffs. After President Trump's 90-day suspension of tariff implementation, ASEAN seeks constructive discussions to resolve trade issues and maintain a balanced economic relationship.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is pushing for open dialogue with the United States regarding trade tariffs, choosing not to impose retaliatory measures, according to a statement released by the economic ministers of the regional bloc.
Prior to a temporary hold of 90 days announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, six out of nine targeted Southeast Asian nations faced larger-than-expected tariffs ranging from 32% to 49%, significantly higher than those imposed on the European Union, Japan, and India.
Following their recent meeting, ASEAN ministers emphasized their commitment to a predictable, fair, and rules-based multilateral trading system, crucial for the region's heavily export-dependent economies. The 10-member bloc, now the world's fifth-largest economy, seeks frank and constructive talks with the U.S. to address trade-related concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)