Left Menu

ASEAN Advocates for U.S. Dialogue on Trade Tariffs

ASEAN economic ministers urge the U.S. for trade dialogue, avoiding retaliatory measures against recent tariffs. After President Trump's 90-day suspension of tariff implementation, ASEAN seeks constructive discussions to resolve trade issues and maintain a balanced economic relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:52 IST
ASEAN Advocates for U.S. Dialogue on Trade Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is pushing for open dialogue with the United States regarding trade tariffs, choosing not to impose retaliatory measures, according to a statement released by the economic ministers of the regional bloc.

Prior to a temporary hold of 90 days announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, six out of nine targeted Southeast Asian nations faced larger-than-expected tariffs ranging from 32% to 49%, significantly higher than those imposed on the European Union, Japan, and India.

Following their recent meeting, ASEAN ministers emphasized their commitment to a predictable, fair, and rules-based multilateral trading system, crucial for the region's heavily export-dependent economies. The 10-member bloc, now the world's fifth-largest economy, seeks frank and constructive talks with the U.S. to address trade-related concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025