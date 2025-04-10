ASEAN Advocates for U.S. Dialogue on Trade Tariffs

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is pushing for open dialogue with the United States regarding trade tariffs, choosing not to impose retaliatory measures, according to a statement released by the economic ministers of the regional bloc.

Prior to a temporary hold of 90 days announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, six out of nine targeted Southeast Asian nations faced larger-than-expected tariffs ranging from 32% to 49%, significantly higher than those imposed on the European Union, Japan, and India.

Following their recent meeting, ASEAN ministers emphasized their commitment to a predictable, fair, and rules-based multilateral trading system, crucial for the region's heavily export-dependent economies. The 10-member bloc, now the world's fifth-largest economy, seeks frank and constructive talks with the U.S. to address trade-related concerns.

