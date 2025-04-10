Norway's Wealth Fund: Steady in Stormy Waters
Norway's vast sovereign wealth fund maintains its composure during market turbulence, thanks to its long-term investment strategy, according to a recent strategy update from the finance ministry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:27 IST
- Country:
- Norway
In a recent update, Norway's finance ministry reaffirmed the steadfast approach of the nation's sovereign wealth fund amidst global economic uncertainty.
The strategy underscores a commitment to long-term investments, ensuring stability in spite of market fluctuations.
This measured approach aims to safeguard the world's largest sovereign wealth fund against volatile market conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Stability in Thailand: Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Resilient Coalition
Buffering Recessions: Self-Employment’s Role in EMDE Labor Market Stability
Pakistan Secures IMF Agreements for Economic Stability Amid Global Challenges
India and China Strengthen Bilateral Ties: A Path to Stability
Malawi’s Healthcare Crossroads: Can Public-Private Partnerships Deliver Long-Term Gains?