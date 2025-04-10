Left Menu

Norway's Wealth Fund: Steady in Stormy Waters

Norway's vast sovereign wealth fund maintains its composure during market turbulence, thanks to its long-term investment strategy, according to a recent strategy update from the finance ministry.

  • Norway

In a recent update, Norway's finance ministry reaffirmed the steadfast approach of the nation's sovereign wealth fund amidst global economic uncertainty.

The strategy underscores a commitment to long-term investments, ensuring stability in spite of market fluctuations.

This measured approach aims to safeguard the world's largest sovereign wealth fund against volatile market conditions.

