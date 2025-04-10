Left Menu

Economic Alliance: U.S. and Argentina Strengthen Ties

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet with Argentina's President Javier Milei and key leaders to support Argentina's economic reforms. Discussions will focus on deepening the economic partnership between the two countries, as stated by Bessent, who emphasized positive bilateral discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:46 IST
Economic Alliance: U.S. and Argentina Strengthen Ties
meeting
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to visit Buenos Aires next week, where he will engage in discussions with Argentina's President Javier Milei and other influential figures from the government and business sectors. The visit aims to reinforce support for Argentina's ongoing economic reforms, according to an announcement from the Treasury Department on Thursday.

Bessent expressed anticipation for the meetings, emphasizing the importance of dialogue regarding Argentina's economic landscape. He highlighted the significance of exploring avenues to enhance the economic partnership between the United States and Argentina.

This diplomatic trip underscores the commitment of both nations to foster a stronger economic relationship, reflecting mutual interests in economic development and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025