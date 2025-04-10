Bartender's Betrayal: Social Media Revenge Unmasked

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake social media profile using doctored, objectionable images of a female colleague and sharing her contact details, according to police on Thursday.

The accused, Divanshu, previously worked as a bartender in Subhash Place, alongside the complainant, who was employed as a waitress. Their initial friendship ended badly, leading to a breakup, sources said.

Afterwards, Divanshu was dismissed from his job in December 2024. Seeking revenge, he used the woman's name to create a fake online profile, where he published manipulated images and her phone number, causing distress and privacy invasion, revealed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma.

