Extradition of Accused Mastermind: Tahawwur Hussain Rana Lands in India

After years of legal battles and diplomatic negotiations, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was successfully extradited to India from the US. The National Investigation Agency announced his arrival in Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice.

Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, was a critical accomplice in the heinous assault that resulted in the death of 166 people, including foreign nationals. His extradition followed a long judicial process, which included multiple appeals in the US legal system, all of which were eventually denied.

The extradition is expected to provide new insights into the involvement of Pakistani entities in the attacks. Officials hope to delve deeper into Rana's activities, including his reconnaissance missions conducted in various Indian cities prior to the attack, to possibly uncover the extent of state-level complicity.

