Rajasthan Muslims Rally Against Waqf Act Amendment

Prominent Muslim organizations in Rajasthan have pledged their full support for the nationwide protest initiated by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the newly enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The campaign, running from April 10 to July 7, aims to raise awareness and mobilize public opinion against what is perceived as a legal assault on historical Muslim endowments.

During a Jaipur press conference, the Rajasthan Muslim Forum, an umbrella organization comprising various Muslim groups, announced its involvement in the campaign.

Hafiz Manzoor, state vice president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, Rajasthan, indicated plans to engage with religious leaders from multiple faiths, civil society organizations, and political parties to dispel misinformation and gather support against the legislation.

Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the Anjuman Committee at the Ajmer Dargah, strongly condemned the Act, calling it a coordinated effort to seize Muslim waqf properties under legal pretenses. 'Waqf properties are sacred trusts, not political assets,' stated Chishti, alleging a broader agenda led by the Modi government to marginalize Muslims nationwide.

The forum, representing 28 Muslim organizations, also declared a social boycott of community figures in Rajasthan who publicly endorsed the legislation. The central government had notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, following its parliamentary passage and presidential assent on April 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

