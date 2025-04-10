Liberia Declares National Fast and Prayer Day for Prosperity, Peace, and Unity

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has proclaimed Friday, April 11, 2025, as a National Holiday for the observance of National Fast and Prayer Day. This occasion, which is deeply rooted in the nation’s history, provides an opportunity for citizens of Liberia to come together in collective supplication, prayer, fasting, and reflection.

The observance of National Fast and Prayer Day is in accordance with a law passed by the National Legislature of Liberia in 1883, which officially declared the second Friday of April each year as a time to seek divine guidance and invoke peace for the prosperity of the nation. This law was passed with the intention of ensuring that the people of Liberia remain connected to their faith and to the Almighty, seeking protection and blessings for the country’s development and peace.

In the proclamation, President Boakai acknowledged Liberia's history of being spared from devastating national crises, which have affected many countries around the world. The release emphasized the importance of expressing gratitude for this protection while also seeking guidance for continued peace and stability. "We must always remember the grace of God that has shielded us from the kinds of destruction and turmoil that have affected many other nations," President Boakai stated.

The Proclamation also underscores the need to remember those Liberians living in uncertain conditions in the Diaspora, as well as to honor the sacrifices of those who have lost their lives in service to the nation. It calls for collective prayers for the welfare and well-being of these individuals, as well as for the entire nation.

On National Fast and Prayer Day, citizens are encouraged to gather at their places of worship across Liberia, regardless of religious creed, to unite in prayer and reflection. This includes prelates, priests, elders, deacons, evangelists, imams, and all residents who are asked to participate in the solemn occasion. The observance begins at 8:00 AM, with citizens expected to dress in simple, modest attire. The day will be marked by quiet reflection and meditation, as individuals pray for guidance, unity, and peace in their lives and the nation as a whole.

In keeping with the spirit of the day, all public offices, businesses, and markets across the country will close, as the President has ordered that all residents, both Liberian citizens and foreign nationals, cease their regular activities to fully engage in this spiritual observance. The National Fast and Prayer Day is a call for all Liberians, irrespective of their background or beliefs, to come together in humility, recognizing the need for collective prayer and unity as the country continues to seek divine favor and peace.

Liberia, a country founded on Christian principles, has long honored the tradition of fasting and prayer as a means of maintaining a connection with the divine and reinforcing the national unity. President Boakai’s declaration serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of faith in guiding the country's future. As Liberia continues to work toward economic development, peacebuilding, and social stability, the observance of National Fast and Prayer Day provides a much-needed opportunity for the country to pause, reflect, and renew its commitment to the common good of all its citizens.

As Liberia prepares for this important occasion, citizens are encouraged to come together in faith, share in the communal experience of prayer, and renew their commitment to building a more prosperous and peaceful nation for future generations.