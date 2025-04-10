India-Slovakia Strengthen Ties: President Murmu’s Visit Focuses on Trade & Education

On the second day of her visit to Slovakia, President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, addressed the Slovakia-India Business Forum in Bratislava, emphasizing the historical and growing ties between the two nations. During her address, she underscored the importance of diversifying the trade relations between India and Slovakia, which have been strong in various sectors over the years.

India, the President noted, is currently undergoing a major transformation, positioning itself as a global leader in fields such as technology, innovation, and sustainable development. She highlighted India’s successes in renewable energy, digital technology, information technology, telecommunications, auto manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, space, and fintech. The President emphasized that India is on track to become a 5 trillion-dollar economy in the coming years and expressed hope that Slovakia would be a vital partner in this ambitious journey.

India, recognized as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, offers abundant opportunities for Slovakia, especially given Slovakia’s strong industrial base and strategic location within Europe. As a key European Union member, Slovakia is well-placed to benefit from India’s vast consumer market, skilled workforce, and thriving start-up ecosystem. In this context, President Murmu invited Slovak companies to participate in India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, urging them to take advantage of the growing economic partnership.

The President’s speech at the Slovakia-India Business Forum was not only about opportunities but also a call for action. She encouraged business leaders from both countries to take concrete steps to convert potential into meaningful collaborations. She expressed her confidence that the deliberations and interactions at the forum would lead to long-lasting partnerships, further solidifying the trade and investment relationship between India and Slovakia.

In a prestigious follow-up engagement, President Murmu visited Constantine the Philosopher University in Nitra, where she was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate. This distinction recognized her distinguished career in public service, her advocacy for social justice and inclusion, and her significant contributions to education, women’s empowerment, and the promotion of cultural and linguistic diversity. During her acceptance speech, she expressed immense pride in receiving the honor, especially as it came from an institution named after Saint Constantine Cyril, a philosopher deeply connected with the cultural and educational heritage of the Slavic world.

The President drew strong parallels between Slovakia’s cultural and linguistic history and India’s rich philosophical traditions. She spoke about India’s focus on education as a key pillar for national development and emphasized how the country’s youth, with half of its population under the age of 25, will drive India’s future knowledge economy. While India embraces modernity and technology, she affirmed that the nation’s progress remains deeply rooted in its ancient philosophical traditions, much like Saint Constantine Cyril’s contributions laid the foundation for Slavic intellectual and cultural identity.

She also highlighted the timeless wisdom of Indian classical philosophy, which encourages introspection, ethical conduct, and the pursuit of self-knowledge and inner experience. The President was pleased to observe that the wisdom of the Upanishads, a significant component of Indian philosophy, resonates even in Slovakia, showing the deep cultural exchange between the two nations.

Later in the day, President Murmu, accompanied by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, visited the Jaguar Land Rover Factory in Bratislava, where they toured the manufacturing facilities, further strengthening the economic and industrial connections between the two countries. The visit showcased Slovakia's impressive capabilities in automotive manufacturing and the potential for deeper collaborations in this sector.

Earlier in the morning, the President visited a unique exhibition of paintings by Slovak children, organized by the Slovak-Indian Friendship Society in collaboration with the Indian Embassy. The exhibition, titled “Beauty Hidden in Fairy Tales - India through the Eyes of Slovak Children,” has been an annual event since 2015, showcasing the creative connections between the two cultures. In addition, President Murmu was captivated by a puppet show on the Ramayan performed by Ms. Lenka Mukova, a renowned puppeteer from the Babadlo Puppet Theater in Presov. The theater has been educating children through puppetry for over three decades, using this art form to foster cultural exchange and learning.

The previous evening, on April 9, 2025, President Murmu was honored at a grand banquet hosted by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at the historic Bratislava Castle. The event featured mesmerizing musical performances, including renditions of the national anthems of both countries, further highlighting the deep cultural ties shared by India and Slovakia. In her banquet speech, President Murmu thanked the Slovak government and people for their warm hospitality, emphasizing the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations. From yoga and ayurveda to Indian cuisine, she pointed out how Slovakia's love for Indian culture symbolizes the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.

In conclusion, President Murmu reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening the bilateral relationship with Slovakia, focusing on economic, cultural, and educational exchanges. The visit highlighted the multifaceted nature of the India-Slovakia partnership, with an emphasis on building new trade and investment avenues, fostering people-to-people connections, and promoting mutual understanding through cultural initiatives. As India and Slovakia continue to grow closer, the potential for collaboration in a range of sectors promises to be vast and mutually beneficial in the years to come.