Mystery of Disappearing Graves in Odisha: A Graveyard Puzzle

In a bizarre and unsettling incident, the body of Rukmani Samal has reportedly vanished from a graveyard in Odisha's Bhadrak district. Local police have launched an investigation into the disappearance, which has left the community in shock.

The incident occurred in Maninathpur village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Bhandaripokhari police station. This mysterious event follows a series of three similar occurrences at the same site last year, raising suspicions among locals.

Residents now fear the involvement of an underground racket illicitly supplying bodies to private medical colleges for anatomical research. The missing body of Rukmani Samal, who died ten days earlier, was discovered during a family visit for a customary 10th-day ritual.

(With inputs from agencies.)