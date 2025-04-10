Extradition Triumph: Key Conspirator in 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Finally in India

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a significant figure in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was successfully extradited to India from the US, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reported on Thursday. The extradition was a result of exhaustive cooperative efforts between Indian and American authorities.

The 64-year-old, of Pakistani origin, arrived in India via a special flight from Los Angeles, marking the end of speculation regarding his extradition timeline. Upon his arrival in Delhi, Rana was formally arrested by the NIA, which had collaborated with the National Security Guard in orchestrating his extradition.

Rana's court proceedings began soon after at the Patiala House courts, amid high security. His extradition could be pivotal in further elucidating the intricate terrorist network behind the attacks that devastated Mumbai, offering insight into the involvement of Pakistani entities and possible state actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)