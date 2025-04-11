Reeves Calls for UK-EU Defence Financing Collaboration
British finance minister Rachel Reeves seeks closer UK-EU cooperation on defence financing to enhance economic and national security. At a Warsaw meeting, she advocates for increased collaboration as Britain plans to boost defence spending. Reeves aims to make Britain a defence industrial superpower with significant investment in technology and innovation.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to advocate for stronger UK-EU cooperation on defence financing, aiming to fortify economic and national security. Her appeal comes as she participates in a key meeting with European counterparts this Friday.
The informal ECOFIN gathering of EU finance ministers in Warsaw will see Reeves push for enhanced collaboration amid Britain's strategic decision to increase its annual defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. This move highlights an intent to reinforce ties with Europe in critical defence sectors.
Last month, Reeves expressed her vision of transforming Britain into a "defence industrial superpower." She has already committed an additional 2.2 billion pounds ($2.85 billion) into the defence sector, with an emphasis on leveraging new technology and innovation. This investment is pivotal as Britain charts a course to strengthen its defence capabilities. ($1 = 0.7718 pounds)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FBI's Dilemma: Signal Chats and National Security Scrutiny
Trump signs executive order to end collective bargaining at agencies involved with national security
Army Commanders’ Conference 2025: Strategic Vision and Technological Advancement for National Security
Trump moves to fire several National Security Council officials over concerns they're not sufficiently loyal: AP sources.
India's Space Revolution: Pioneering Defence Initiatives Propel National Security