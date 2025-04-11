Reeves Calls for UK-EU Defence Financing Collaboration

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to advocate for stronger UK-EU cooperation on defence financing, aiming to fortify economic and national security. Her appeal comes as she participates in a key meeting with European counterparts this Friday.

The informal ECOFIN gathering of EU finance ministers in Warsaw will see Reeves push for enhanced collaboration amid Britain's strategic decision to increase its annual defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. This move highlights an intent to reinforce ties with Europe in critical defence sectors.

Last month, Reeves expressed her vision of transforming Britain into a "defence industrial superpower." She has already committed an additional 2.2 billion pounds ($2.85 billion) into the defence sector, with an emphasis on leveraging new technology and innovation. This investment is pivotal as Britain charts a course to strengthen its defence capabilities. ($1 = 0.7718 pounds)

