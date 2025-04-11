Education Minister Urges Students to Prioritize School Attendance Over Strikes

In light of the upcoming student strikes, Associate Education Minister David Seymour has sent a clear message to students across the nation: if you genuinely want to create meaningful change, the best way to do so is by showing up to school, working hard, and making the most of every learning opportunity. His statement comes as part of a broader government push to improve student attendance and academic engagement.

Seymour acknowledged that many students may be feeling anxious about their future and the issues driving the protest, but he emphasized that attending school and gaining an education is the most impactful way to address these concerns in the long run. "School holidays start this Saturday, and if students truly care about this cause, they could take time to march on their own time," he suggested. "That would send a much stronger message than skipping the last day of term."

The Minister stressed the importance of education in shaping a better future for New Zealand and argued that student protests should not come at the cost of their education. "I appreciate that some students have passionate views, but if you really want to make a difference, you need to attend school and get a good education now. It’s essential for your future, and it’s essential for the future of the country."

David Seymour also addressed the stance of the previous government, which had at times justified student protests as a valid reason to miss school. "In my view, this is unacceptable," he said. "My expectation is that students who participate in today's protests will be marked as having unjustified absences." He further reinforced the idea that prioritizing education and boosting attendance rates is crucial for the long-term success of students.

Seymour highlighted the recent improvements in student attendance across New Zealand. In Term 4 of 2024, 58.1 percent of students attended school regularly—an increase of 5.1 percentage points from 53 percent in the same period of 2023. Attendance rates across all equity index groups saw similar increases, underscoring the positive trend that has emerged as a result of collaborative efforts between the government, schools, parents, and students themselves.

"Regular school attendance is not just about showing up to class—it's the first step in ensuring that students have the opportunity to achieve positive educational outcomes," Seymour explained. "These outcomes can lead to better health, higher incomes, improved job stability, and greater participation in society. Education is the gateway to a better life, and every student in New Zealand deserves that opportunity."

The Minister’s remarks also reflect the government's ongoing commitment to improving educational standards. "Attending school is the foundation for success. Our government is dedicated to creating a better education system and providing opportunities that help young people achieve their full potential," he said.

In closing, Seymour encouraged students, parents, and educators to prioritize education. "This is a message for everyone involved in the education sector—together, we must continue to work toward improving student attendance, supporting young learners, and preparing them for a brighter future. That’s what this government is focused on, and that’s the key to building a better tomorrow for all of us."

The call for prioritizing education comes at a critical time when the issue of school attendance and engagement remains central to national discussions about the future of New Zealand’s education system. The government's efforts to boost attendance are aimed at ensuring that every student is equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.