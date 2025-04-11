Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Chamoli Car Fire: Sibling Tragedy Unfolds

In Chamoli district, the discovery of Sunil Senapati's body near the site where his sister, Shweta, was found in a burnt car has intensified the mystery of their deaths. Originally from Bengaluru, the siblings were in financial distress and had contacted family regarding their dire situation.

The enigma surrounding the tragic death of a woman, who was found in a burned-out car near Tapovan, has intensified following the discovery of her brother's body nearby.

Police, assisted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and State Disaster Response Force, located Sunil Senapati's body in a ditch, a mere 400 metres from where his sister, Shweta Padma Senapati, met her demise last Sunday. The identity of Shweta was confirmed through a number plate and ornaments at the scene.

Initial suspicions pointed to Sunil as a suspect since he vanished the same day. However, the narrative shifted after uncovering their financial struggles; they had been reaching out to family in distress. As authorities await the post-mortem results, a clearer picture of the siblings' tragic narrative is anticipated.

