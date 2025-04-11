Mystery Deepens in Chamoli Car Fire: Sibling Tragedy Unfolds

The enigma surrounding the tragic death of a woman, who was found in a burned-out car near Tapovan, has intensified following the discovery of her brother's body nearby.

Police, assisted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and State Disaster Response Force, located Sunil Senapati's body in a ditch, a mere 400 metres from where his sister, Shweta Padma Senapati, met her demise last Sunday. The identity of Shweta was confirmed through a number plate and ornaments at the scene.

Initial suspicions pointed to Sunil as a suspect since he vanished the same day. However, the narrative shifted after uncovering their financial struggles; they had been reaching out to family in distress. As authorities await the post-mortem results, a clearer picture of the siblings' tragic narrative is anticipated.

