Supreme Court Questions ED's Approach in NAN Scam Case

The Supreme Court has criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for not considering people's fundamental rights in its plea to transfer the Nagrik Apurti Nigam scam case to New Delhi. The court permitted withdrawal of the plea, hinting at ED's misuse of constitutional rights meant for individuals.

Updated: 11-04-2025 13:28 IST
The Supreme Court has expressed its disapproval towards the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) attempt to relocate the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam case from Chhattisgarh to New Delhi, highlighting the need to consider people's fundamental rights.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan questioned the propriety of the ED filing a writ petition under Article 32, traditionally reserved for individual grievances against violations of fundamental rights.

Amid these proceedings, additional solicitor general S V Raju was given permission to withdraw the plea, while the court humorously suggested that if the ED has fundamental rights, it should respect citizens' rights as well. The case involves serious allegations, including money laundering and misuse of anticipatory bail in the NAN scam.

