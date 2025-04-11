Russia-U.S. Continue Talks on Prisoner Swaps Amid Tensions

In a move indicating potential diplomatic thaw, Russia's foreign intelligence chief, Sergei Naryshkin, announced that Moscow plans to maintain dialog with Washington, including on contentious prisoner exchanges, according to state agency RIA.

The latest swap saw Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American spa worker serving a 12-year sentence, exchanged for Arthur Petrov, who was accused by the U.S. of orchestrating a global smuggling operation to supply Russia's military with sensitive electronics.

This exchange underscores the continuing complex geopolitics at play between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)