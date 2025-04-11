Left Menu

Russia-U.S. Continue Talks on Prisoner Swaps Amid Tensions

Russia's foreign intelligence leader, Sergei Naryshkin, confirms ongoing dialogue with the U.S. regarding prisoner exchanges. A recent exchange involved Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American spa worker, and Arthur Petrov, accused of smuggling electronics to Russia. The talks persist amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:28 IST
Sergei Naryshkin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a move indicating potential diplomatic thaw, Russia's foreign intelligence chief, Sergei Naryshkin, announced that Moscow plans to maintain dialog with Washington, including on contentious prisoner exchanges, according to state agency RIA.

The latest swap saw Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American spa worker serving a 12-year sentence, exchanged for Arthur Petrov, who was accused by the U.S. of orchestrating a global smuggling operation to supply Russia's military with sensitive electronics.

This exchange underscores the continuing complex geopolitics at play between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

