Justice Served: 20-Year Jail Sentences in Cannabis Smuggling Case
In a major legal verdict, two men have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for smuggling cannabis. Sunil alias Anna from Kanpur and Manish Kumar from Patna were fined Rs 2 lakh each, with an extra two-year sentence if they fail to pay. The 58 kg of cannabis was seized in 2021 by the Crime Branch in Faridabad.
A local court has sentenced two individuals to two decades behind bars in connection with a 2021 cannabis smuggling case.
The Additional Sessions Judge, Jyoti Lamba, also levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of the convicted men, Sunil alias Anna from Uttar Pradesh and Manish Kumar from Bihar. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional two years of imprisonment.
The arrests were made on September 22, 2021, by a Crime Branch team headed by Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh, after 58 kg of cannabis was confiscated from their vehicle. The contraband was believed to have been transported from Andhra Pradesh and was intended for distribution in Delhi and Faridabad. The court verdict underscores the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.
