WTO at Crossroads: Reform or Replace?

The World Trade Organization (WTO) faces a pivotal moment as former director-general Roberto Azevedo warns of possible obsolescence if urgent reforms are not enacted. Azevedo's remarks were echoed during a WTO anniversary event attended by trade insiders.

Current director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala emphasized the urgent need for member-driven reform processes to take shape in Geneva ahead of next year's ministerial meeting in Cameroon. Without changes, shared global trading rules may be replaced with new frameworks, potentially excluding current members.

Despite recent efforts to update WTO rules and resolve its stalled appeals court, there remains no consensus among all 166 member countries. Supachai Panitchpakdi, another former director-general, highlighted the gravity of the situation, warning of a significant trade-led recession unless swift reforms are enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)