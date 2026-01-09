Supreme Court Poised for Pivotal Decisions on Global Tariffs and Presidential Authority

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to issue significant rulings on January 14, with President Donald Trump's global tariffs at the forefront of discussions. Scheduled sittings indicate that decisions on these matters could be announced soon, though specifics on which cases will be decided remain undisclosed.

On Friday, the justices ruled on a criminal case as they continue to deliberate over Trump's tariffs, which test the limits of presidential power. Various justices, both conservative and liberal, have expressed skepticism over the legality of the tariffs, imposed under the 1977 national emergency law. The administration challenges lower court rulings that Trump exceeded his authority.

Trump has defended the tariffs as economically strengthening for the United States, emphasizing their necessity in addressing international trade deficits and drug trafficking. The Supreme Court's decision will be pivotal, affecting both U.S. domestic policies and international relations. Additional cases, including those on voting rights and conversion therapy, await rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)