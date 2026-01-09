Left Menu

Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Global Tariffs Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration is confident the Supreme Court will favor their stance on global tariffs in an ongoing litigation. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett mentioned alternative strategies are prepared should the ruling be unfavorable, pending discussions amongst administration principals for further actions.

The Trump administration remains confident that the Supreme Court will rule in its favor regarding the legality of the president's global tariffs, according to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. As they await the verdict, strategies are being explored should the court decision not go their way.

Hassett emphasized the administration's expectation of victory but highlighted preparedness, stating, "Our expectation is that we're going to win, and if we don't win, then we know that we've got other tools that we could use that get us to the same place." This was shared in an interview on CNBC.

The administration held a call on Thursday night with key principals to deliberate on potential steps to take in response to the court's decision, emphasizing strategic preparedness.

