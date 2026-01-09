Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's Global Tariffs Under Scrutiny
The Trump administration is confident the Supreme Court will favor their stance on global tariffs in an ongoing litigation. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett mentioned alternative strategies are prepared should the ruling be unfavorable, pending discussions amongst administration principals for further actions.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration remains confident that the Supreme Court will rule in its favor regarding the legality of the president's global tariffs, according to White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett. As they await the verdict, strategies are being explored should the court decision not go their way.
Hassett emphasized the administration's expectation of victory but highlighted preparedness, stating, "Our expectation is that we're going to win, and if we don't win, then we know that we've got other tools that we could use that get us to the same place." This was shared in an interview on CNBC.
The administration held a call on Thursday night with key principals to deliberate on potential steps to take in response to the court's decision, emphasizing strategic preparedness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Trump team pitches White House ballroom, considers adding story to part of West Wing
Denmark, Greenland envoys meet White House officials over Trump's call for 'takeover'
ConocoPhillips says CEO will attend White House meeting on Friday
EXCLUSIVE-Traders Vitol and Trafigura to join White House Venezuela oil talks
UPDATE 1-Trump team pitches White House ballroom to oversight body led by one of his aides