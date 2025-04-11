Left Menu

Tripura Transitions to Durable PVC Ration Cards

The Tripura government is replacing paper ration cards with PVC ones, covering 4 lakh families initially. The deadline for KYC has been extended to April 30, and distribution will follow a phased approach. The change aims to include all subdivisions and blocks, ensuring wider access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:11 IST
Tripura Transitions to Durable PVC Ration Cards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government announced a transition from paper to polyvinyl chloride (PVC) ration cards, aiming for more durability and efficiency in its distribution system.

Additional Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Sumit Lodh, revealed that the printing process for 4 lakh PVC cards has commenced. To accommodate this change, the deadline for completing the Know Your Customer (KYC) process has been extended to April 30, allowing ample time for families to participate.

Lodh assured that the first wave of distribution would prioritize families that have already completed their KYC process, covering Agartala Municipal Corporation regions before extending throughout the subdivisions and blocks. Moreover, efforts are underway to ensure residents living outside the state can meet the required KYC standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025