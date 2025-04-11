Tripura Transitions to Durable PVC Ration Cards

The Tripura government announced a transition from paper to polyvinyl chloride (PVC) ration cards, aiming for more durability and efficiency in its distribution system.

Additional Secretary of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Sumit Lodh, revealed that the printing process for 4 lakh PVC cards has commenced. To accommodate this change, the deadline for completing the Know Your Customer (KYC) process has been extended to April 30, allowing ample time for families to participate.

Lodh assured that the first wave of distribution would prioritize families that have already completed their KYC process, covering Agartala Municipal Corporation regions before extending throughout the subdivisions and blocks. Moreover, efforts are underway to ensure residents living outside the state can meet the required KYC standards.

