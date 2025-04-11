India-US Trade Talks: Charting a New Path

India and the United States have reached a milestone, finalizing terms for upcoming talks on a bilateral trade deal. A trade official announced on Friday that the discussions could potentially shape a reciprocal agreement within the next 90 days.

The negotiations are set to proceed in a virtual format, ensuring regular engagement between the two nations. Both countries are optimistic about achieving a 'win-win' outcome from these talks.

This development marks a significant step in fostering closer economic ties between the world's two largest democracies, with the potential for broader trade implications.

