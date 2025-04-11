Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Charting a New Path

India and the United States have settled the terms for initiating discussions on a potential bilateral trade agreement. The negotiations are expected to progress over the next 90 days, with regular virtual meetings planned as both countries aim for a mutually beneficial arrangement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:47 IST
India-US Trade Talks: Charting a New Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and the United States have reached a milestone, finalizing terms for upcoming talks on a bilateral trade deal. A trade official announced on Friday that the discussions could potentially shape a reciprocal agreement within the next 90 days.

The negotiations are set to proceed in a virtual format, ensuring regular engagement between the two nations. Both countries are optimistic about achieving a 'win-win' outcome from these talks.

This development marks a significant step in fostering closer economic ties between the world's two largest democracies, with the potential for broader trade implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025