India-US Trade Talks: Charting a New Path
India and the United States have settled the terms for initiating discussions on a potential bilateral trade agreement. The negotiations are expected to progress over the next 90 days, with regular virtual meetings planned as both countries aim for a mutually beneficial arrangement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:47 IST
India and the United States have reached a milestone, finalizing terms for upcoming talks on a bilateral trade deal. A trade official announced on Friday that the discussions could potentially shape a reciprocal agreement within the next 90 days.
The negotiations are set to proceed in a virtual format, ensuring regular engagement between the two nations. Both countries are optimistic about achieving a 'win-win' outcome from these talks.
This development marks a significant step in fostering closer economic ties between the world's two largest democracies, with the potential for broader trade implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
