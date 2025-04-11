Delhi Assembly Embraces APMS for Swift CAG Report Scrutiny

The Delhi Assembly has decided to accelerate its auditing process by adopting the Central government's Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS), announced Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday. This initiative is intended to expedite the scrutiny of CAG reports which were presented during the recent budget session.

Gupta noted that by integrating the APMS, the Assembly hopes to have the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Committee on Government Undertakings (COGU) ready to table their reports on the CAG findings by July's Monsoon session. A high-level meeting including a detailed presentation by Roli Shukla, the Accountant General (Audit) Delhi, emphasized the pressing need for the APMS inclusion.

The meeting outlined the status of CAG reports related to various sectors such as health and transportation. Departments have been instructed to submit action taken notes (ATNs) on liquor supply and other sectors by designated deadlines. The system aims to ensure thorough yet swift auditing processes, with stakeholders' input being a crucial element in the review stage.

