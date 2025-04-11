ECOWAS, INTERPOL, and EU Formalize Handover of WAPIS to Regional Security

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in a collaborative partnership with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the European Union (EU), has officially transitioned the management of the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) to national and regional authorities. The monumental event, which took place in Abuja, Nigeria, signals a significant step in enhancing security cooperation across the West African region and reflects the shared commitment to combat organized crime, terrorism, and other transnational threats.

A Historic Moment for Regional Cooperation

The handover ceremony, which was attended by several high-level officials, marks the culmination of a decade-long journey that began with the launch of WAPIS in 2012. The system, initially financed by the EU and implemented by INTERPOL in partnership with ECOWAS member states, was designed to provide a secure and integrated platform for the collection, registration, storage, analysis, and real-time sharing of police data across borders. This infrastructure aims to strengthen law enforcement efforts by facilitating seamless coordination between security agencies at both national and regional levels, significantly enhancing the fight against organized crime and terrorism.

Dr. Ibrahim Gaidam, the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs of Nigeria, delivered a poignant speech during the ceremony. Representing the host country, he emphasized Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the long-term success of WAPIS. “We acknowledge the crucial role that WAPIS plays in our collective security efforts, and we are fully dedicated to ensuring its continuity. This system is an indispensable part of our broader security architecture,” Dr. Gaidam stated, affirming Nigeria's resolve to support the system's ongoing success.

Strengthening Regional and International Partnerships

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, was represented by Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security. In his remarks, Dr. Musah underscored the importance of the WAPIS system as a legacy of regional cooperation. “Let this system serve as a lasting testament to our political will to secure West Africa for generations to come,” he stated, highlighting the significance of the handover as a crucial moment in the ECOWAS vision for regional peace and security.

From the perspective of INTERPOL, Mr. Cyril Gout, Executive Director for Police Services, reinforced that the handover signifies the beginning of a new phase of collaboration. “This is not the end, but rather the beginning of a renewed partnership. INTERPOL will continue to stand with the West African region, providing support and technical expertise to ensure that WAPIS achieves its intended objectives,” Mr. Gout affirmed, emphasizing the organization's commitment to regional security.

EU’s Continued Investment in West African Security

Representing the European Union, H.E. Ambassador Gautier Mignot, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, highlighted the union’s long-standing partnership with West Africa. The EU’s support for WAPIS, he explained, was part of a broader commitment to fostering sustainable regional security solutions. “Our investment in WAPIS is a testament to our dedication to creating a safer West Africa. We trust that the Member States will not only maintain this system but also build upon it to address the evolving challenges of transnational crime,” Ambassador Mignot stated.

The EU has been a crucial partner in the development and funding of WAPIS since its inception. With over 700,000 digitized records currently integrated into the system, the platform has become an invaluable asset to national and regional security forces. These records encompass a wide range of police data, including information on criminal activities, suspects, stolen property, and illicit networks, contributing significantly to crime detection, prevention, and investigation across West Africa.

Key Figures in the Transition Process

The event was further marked by the presence of influential leaders in the fields of regional security and law enforcement. Dr. Isaac Armstrong, Programme Officer at the ECOWAS Directorate of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, delivered the official welcoming remarks, placing the event in the broader context of the ECOWAS Commission’s strategic priorities. He highlighted how the handover of WAPIS was an essential part of ECOWAS’s continued efforts to build a robust security infrastructure within the region.

Mr. Richard Gotwe, Head of the WAPIS Programme at INTERPOL, provided key technical insights, emphasizing that the handover was not just about the transfer of responsibilities but also about ensuring the operational sustainability of the system. “The continuity of WAPIS is paramount, and INTERPOL is committed to supporting the regional authorities to ensure its seamless operation,” he said, reiterating the importance of ongoing collaboration to combat emerging security threats.

Additionally, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police of Nigeria, spoke about the significant role Nigeria continues to play in regional security. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to safeguarding regional peace, particularly through active participation in collaborative initiatives like WAPIS.

Mr. Mohamed Yansaneh, the WAPIS Programme Coordinator at the ECOWAS Commission, also delivered a speech, offering valuable technical leadership and ensuring the operational coherence of the event. His role was crucial in aligning the technical aspects of the transition with the broader strategic goals of the ECOWAS Commission.

A New Chapter for West African Security

The handover of WAPIS to national and regional ownership is not just a technical transition; it is a symbol of the region’s ongoing efforts to secure its borders, protect its citizens, and create a safer and more resilient future. As West African countries face increasingly complex challenges, the continued success of WAPIS will depend on sustained collaboration, investment in training, and the political will of the region’s leaders to maintain the integrity and functionality of the system.

In conclusion, the formal handover of WAPIS stands as a powerful testament to the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing the threats posed by transnational crime and terrorism. By integrating police data across borders, the system empowers law enforcement agencies with the tools they need to respond swiftly and effectively to security threats. This landmark event marks the beginning of a new chapter in the region’s collective efforts to secure a safer West Africa for generations to come.