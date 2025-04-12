Toy Gun Heist Attempt at Kolkata Bank Foiled
A 31-year-old man in Kolkata, Dalim Basu, attempted to rob a bank with a toy gun due to financial stress. He was apprehended by bank customers upon realizing the gun was fake and handed over to the police. A knife was also found in his possession.
A 31-year-old man was detained in Kolkata's Survey Park area after a botched bank robbery attempt using a toy gun, authorities reported on Saturday.
Dalim Basu, an official with the Department of Post, tried to hold up a nationalized bank on Friday afternoon. Under financial duress, Basu demanded money from customers and staff, presenting a toy gun.
The bank's manager, along with patrons, subdued Basu upon discovering the weapon was fake. Police subsequently arrested him and found a knife in his belongings.
