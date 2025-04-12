Left Menu

Toy Gun Heist Attempt at Kolkata Bank Foiled

A 31-year-old man in Kolkata, Dalim Basu, attempted to rob a bank with a toy gun due to financial stress. He was apprehended by bank customers upon realizing the gun was fake and handed over to the police. A knife was also found in his possession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:38 IST
Toy Gun Heist Attempt at Kolkata Bank Foiled
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man was detained in Kolkata's Survey Park area after a botched bank robbery attempt using a toy gun, authorities reported on Saturday.

Dalim Basu, an official with the Department of Post, tried to hold up a nationalized bank on Friday afternoon. Under financial duress, Basu demanded money from customers and staff, presenting a toy gun.

The bank's manager, along with patrons, subdued Basu upon discovering the weapon was fake. Police subsequently arrested him and found a knife in his belongings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025