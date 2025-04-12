Toy Gun Heist Attempt at Kolkata Bank Foiled

A 31-year-old man was detained in Kolkata's Survey Park area after a botched bank robbery attempt using a toy gun, authorities reported on Saturday.

Dalim Basu, an official with the Department of Post, tried to hold up a nationalized bank on Friday afternoon. Under financial duress, Basu demanded money from customers and staff, presenting a toy gun.

The bank's manager, along with patrons, subdued Basu upon discovering the weapon was fake. Police subsequently arrested him and found a knife in his belongings.

